Soto Dam Memorial 2023

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, poses for a photo with Sasebo Navy League, Sasebo City Hall, and Sasebo City Water Bureau representatives following a ceremony at the Soto Dam memorial in Sasebo, Japan May 25, 2023. The annual memorial ceremony is held for the 53 American POWS and 14 Japanese laborers who died building Soto Dam during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

