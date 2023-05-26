Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soto Dam Memorial 2023 [Image 10 of 12]

    Soto Dam Memorial 2023

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sasebo-based U.S. Navy Sailors; Sasebo City Hall and Sasebo City Water Bureau representatives; Sasebo Navy League members, and Yunoki Junior High School students and teachers salute and stand as a color guard from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo present colors during a memorial ceremony at Soto Dam in Sasebo, Japan May 25, 2023. The annual memorial ceremony is held for the 53 American POWs and 14 Japanese laborers who died building Soto Dam during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

