Soto Dam Memorial 2023

Sasebo-based U.S. Navy Sailors; Sasebo City Hall and Sasebo City Water Bureau representatives; Sasebo Navy League members, and Yunoki Junior High School students and teachers salute and stand as a color guard from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo present colors during a memorial ceremony at Soto Dam in Sasebo, Japan May 25, 2023. The annual memorial ceremony is held for the 53 American POWs and 14 Japanese laborers who died building Soto Dam during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

