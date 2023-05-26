Soto Dam Memorial 2023

Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, and Kazuhiro Shoji, deputy director of facilities division for Sasebo City Water Works Bureau, carry ceremonial flowers to lay at the Soto Dam Memorial in Sasebo, Japan May 25, 2023. The annual memorial ceremony is held for the 53 American POWs and 14 Japanese laborers who died building Soto Dam during World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

