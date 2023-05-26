Commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, Rear Adm. Paul Spedero Jr., pays his respect during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Memorial Day Observance as part of Fleet Week New York, May 29, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2023 14:07
|Photo ID:
|7823464
|VIRIN:
|230529-N-QE928-1211
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|947.09 KB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York Memorial Observance [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Erika Kugler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT