Commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, Rear Adm. Paul Spedero Jr., pays his respect during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Memorial Day Observance as part of Fleet Week New York, May 29, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.29.2023 14:07 Photo ID: 7823464 VIRIN: 230529-N-QE928-1211 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 947.09 KB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Week New York Memorial Observance [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Erika Kugler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.