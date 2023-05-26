Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Week New York Memorial Observance [Image 1 of 6]

    Fleet Week New York Memorial Observance

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Erika Kugler 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, Rear Adm. Paul Spedero Jr., salutes during Taps at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Memorial Day Observance as part of Fleet Week New York, May 29, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 14:07
    Photo ID: 7823463
    VIRIN: 230529-N-QE928-1247
    Resolution: 2113x1409
    Size: 945.22 KB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York Memorial Observance [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Erika Kugler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fleet Week New York Memorial Observance
    Fleet Week New York Memorial Observance
    Fleet Week New York Memorial Observance
    Fleet Week New York Memorial Observance
    Fleet Week New York Memorial Observance
    Fleet Week New York Memorial Observance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usnavy
    Fleetweeknyc
    FWNY2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT