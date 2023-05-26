John Hopkins University Alumni Association Recognizes Wasp's Sailors of the Year

230527-N-ME988-1227 NEW YORK (May 27, 2023) Sailors assigned to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 (HSC-28) describe their jobs to guests from the John Hopkins University Alumni Association during a ship tour aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), May 27, 2023, during Fleet Week New York 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York and the surrounding Tri-State region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore)

