John Hopkins University Alumni Association Recognizes Wasp's Sailors of the Year

230527-N-ME988-1191 NEW YORK (May 27, 2023) Chief Yeoman Michael Cameron directs guests from the John Hopkins University Alumni Association during a ship tour aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), May 27, 2023, during Fleet Week New York 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York and the surrounding Tri-State region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2023 18:21
|Photo ID:
|7822747
|VIRIN:
|230527-N-ME988-1191
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
