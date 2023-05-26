John Hopkins University Alumni Association Recognizes Wasp's Sailors of the Year

230527-N-ME988-1092 NEW YORK (May 27, 2023) Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Brittni Latterell receives a gift from guests from the John Hopkins University Alumni Association in the hangar bay aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), May 27, 2023, in recognition of Latterell’s selection as Wasp’s Senior Sailor of the Year. Wasp is in New York for Fleet Week New York 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York and the surrounding Tri-State region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore)

