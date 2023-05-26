Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    John Hopkins University Alumni Association Recognizes Wasp's Sailors of the Year [Image 2 of 4]

    John Hopkins University Alumni Association Recognizes Wasp's Sailors of the Year

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Darren Moore 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    230527-N-ME988-1092 NEW YORK (May 27, 2023) Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Brittni Latterell receives a gift from guests from the John Hopkins University Alumni Association in the hangar bay aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), May 27, 2023, in recognition of Latterell’s selection as Wasp’s Senior Sailor of the Year. Wasp is in New York for Fleet Week New York 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York and the surrounding Tri-State region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 18:21
    Photo ID: 7822746
    VIRIN: 230527-N-ME988-1092
    Resolution: 4656x3325
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, John Hopkins University Alumni Association Recognizes Wasp's Sailors of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Darren Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    John Hopkins University Alumni Association Recognizes Wasp's Sailors of the Year
    John Hopkins University Alumni Association Recognizes Wasp's Sailors of the Year
    John Hopkins University Alumni Association Recognizes Wasp's Sailors of the Year
    John Hopkins University Alumni Association Recognizes Wasp's Sailors of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Wasp (LHD 1)
    Senior Sailor of the Year
    FleetWeekNYC
    Fleet Week New York 2023
    John Hopkins University Alumni Association

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT