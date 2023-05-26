Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boy Scouts place flags on unknown graves [Image 4 of 6]

    Boy Scouts place flags on unknown graves

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cole Yardley 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Alana Oishi-Agader and Alex Oishi-Agader, scouts with Troop 264 and Troop 664, Mililani, Hawaii, place an American flag on the grave of an unknown service member buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 28, 2023. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning U.S. Military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Every unaccounted-for U.S. service member or DoD civilian/contractor is entitled to one certainty: that he or she will not be forgotten. The men and women of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency are committed to honoring their sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cole Yardley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 18:23
    Location: HI, US
    Memorial Day, Punchbowl Cemetery, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, DPAA, POW/MIA,

