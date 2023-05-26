A grave of an unknown U.S. service member lays at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii. May 28, 2023. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning U.S. Military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Every unaccounted-for U.S. service member or DoD civilian/contractor is entitled to one certainty: that he or she will not be forgotten. The men and women of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency are committed to honoring their sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cole Yardley)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2023 18:23
|Photo ID:
|7822740
|VIRIN:
|230528-F-FU430-522
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boy Scouts place flags on unknown graves [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
