Alana Oishi-Agader and Alex Oishi-Agader, scouts with Troop 264 and Troop 664, Mililani, Hawaii, place an American flag on the grave of an unknown service member buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 28, 2023. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning U.S. Military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Every unaccounted-for U.S. service member or DoD civilian/contractor is entitled to one certainty: that he or she will not be forgotten. The men and women of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency are committed to honoring their sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cole Yardley)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.28.2023 18:23 Photo ID: 7822744 VIRIN: 230528-F-FU430-779 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 0 B Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boy Scouts place flags on unknown graves [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.