Guest speaker Lt. Col. John R. Abella the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, CSSB, commander talks to the Soldiers of the 16th Sustainment Brigade attending the Asian American and Pacific American Heritage Observation, celebrating all of the Asians, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in the United States who have made the country what it is today. The event was hosted at the Wagon Wheel on Smith Barracks Baumholder on May 25, 2023.

