Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Asian American and Pacific American Heritage Observation [Image 2 of 3]

    Asian American and Pacific American Heritage Observation

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    The Soldiers of the 16th Sustainment Brigade attend the Asian American and Pacific American Heritage Observation, celebrating all of the Asians, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in the United States who have made the country what it is today. The event was hosted at the Wagon Wheel on Smith Barracks Baumholder on May 25, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 06:57
    Photo ID: 7822434
    VIRIN: 230525-A-MP101-023
    Resolution: 4945x3301
    Size: 10.58 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American and Pacific American Heritage Observation [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Asian American and Pacific American Heritage Observation
    Asian American and Pacific American Heritage Observation
    Asian American and Pacific American Heritage Observation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21st TSC
    16th SB
    USAG Baumholder
    USArmy
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT