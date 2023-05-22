Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Observance

Baumholder, Germany - Soldiers from the 16th Sustainment Brigade and other Soldiers from around U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz celebrated Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on May 25.



The introduction during the ceremony talked about the history of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage. "Since 1977, the month of May has been a time to recognize the achievements and contributions of Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, and Native Hawaiians to the American story," said Sgt. First Class Ismael Salinas, the 16th Sustainment Brigade's Equal Opportunity Advisor.



Each year, the president of the United States issues a presidential proclamation in recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Salinas read an excerpt of this year's proclamation during his speech.



"During Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, our Nation celebrates the diversity of cultures, breadth of achievement, and remarkable contributions of these communities," said Salinas. "Throughout our history, they have represented the bigger story of who we are as Americans and embodied the truth that our diversity is our strength as a Nation."



During the ceremony, a group of dancers in colorful garb performed various dances.



The guest speaker for the event was Lt. Col. John R. Abella, the commander of the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, CSSB.



Abella spoke on the contributions Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have made in America's history.



'When you talk about the journey of a lot of Asian Pacific folks, and you talk about the heritage, and when we talk about the United States of America, I think there is such a vast greatness, diversity across the entirety of what we call Asian Pacific or Native Hawaiian, I am of Filipino heritage" said Abella. " The Asian Pacific Heritage Month observance theme is advancing leaders, advancing leaders through opportunity. And that is what we do best is serve."

