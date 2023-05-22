Staff Sgt. Connor Montgomery, Security Forces Response Force Leader, instructs Italian, Canadian, and Danish Coalition Forces at a training at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The training was conducted over 4 weeks and included weapon fundamentals, weapons handling, room clearing and a final Field Training Exercise. The training program, co-founded by Montgomery, is organized and attended on an all-volunteer basis and is leading the way in innovation and partnerships at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.28.2023 05:24 Photo ID: 7822418 VIRIN: 230518-F-FF888-1002 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 315.09 KB Location: KW Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF Security Forces Train Coalition Forces [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.