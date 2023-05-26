USAF Security Forces Train Coalition Forces

Staff Sgt. Connor Montgomery, Security Forces Response Force Leader, instructs Italian, Canadian, and Danish Coalition Forces at a training at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The training was conducted over 4 weeks and included weapon fundamentals, weapons handling, room clearing and a final Field Training Exercise. The training program, co-founded by Montgomery, is organized and attended on an all-volunteer basis and is leading the way in innovation and partnerships at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing.
