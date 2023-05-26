Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Security Forces Train Coalition Forces [Image 6 of 6]

    USAF Security Forces Train Coalition Forces

    KUWAIT

    05.18.2023

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Security Forces squadron conduct training with Italian, Canadian, and Danish Coalition partners at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The training was conducted over 4 weeks and included weapon fundamentals, weapons handling, room clearing and a final Field Training Exercise. The training program, co-founded by three deployed USAF Security Forces members, is organized and attended on an all-volunteer basis and is leading the way in innovation and partnerships at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing.

    This work, USAF Security Forces Train Coalition Forces [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

