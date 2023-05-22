Navy Diver 1st Class Gary Noblit plays tic-tac-toe during a diving exercise during Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 27, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Bergstrom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.27.2023 12:39 Photo ID: 7821802 VIRIN: 230527-N-YK120-1026 Resolution: 4465x3189 Size: 969.08 KB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: Times Square [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.