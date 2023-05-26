U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship, USS Wasp, participate in tug-of-war on Fox News in New York for Fleet Week New York 2023, May 26, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2023 12:35
|Photo ID:
|7821799
|VIRIN:
|230527-N-QI593-1067
|Resolution:
|5012x3341
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: Tug of War [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
