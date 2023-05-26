U.S. Marines assigned to the 2nd Supply Battalion and 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, participate in tug-of-war on Fox News in New York for Fleet Week New York 2023, May 26, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that gives citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region the opportunity to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.27.2023 12:35 Photo ID: 7821798 VIRIN: 230527-N-QI593-1127 Resolution: 6494x4329 Size: 2.28 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: Tug of War [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.