USS George Washington (CVN 73) Redelivery

NORFOLK, Va. (May 25, 2023) Linehandlers heave line from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) onto the pier at Naval Station Norfolk. The ship's return followed three days of demanding sea trials off the East Coast and the completion of the ship's refueling complex overhaul at Newport News Shipbuilding. George Washington is scheduled to return to U.S. 7th Fleet in 2024 and, in coordination with the Government of Japan, to serve as the forward-deployed Naval Forces- Japan aircraft carrier, replacing USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tatyana Freeman)

