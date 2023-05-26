NORFOLK, Va. (May 25, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) sits pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. The ship's return to the naval station followed three days of demanding sea trials off the East Coast and the completion of the ship's refueling complex overhaul at Newport News Shipbuilding. George Washington is scheduled to return to U.S. 7th Fleet in 2024 and, in coordination with the Government of Japan, to serve as the forward-deployed Naval Forces- Japan aircraft carrier, replacing USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tatyana Freeman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.27.2023 12:55 Photo ID: 7821795 VIRIN: 230525-N-XO654-1169 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 2.83 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George Washington (CVN 73) Redelivery [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Tatyana Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.