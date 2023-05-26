Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George Washington (CVN 73) Redelivery [Image 15 of 19]

    USS George Washington (CVN 73) Redelivery

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tatyana Freeman 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (May 25, 2023) Capt. Gavin Duff, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), left, Rear Adm. John Meier, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, center, and Capt. Brent Gaut, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) listen to Sailors brief on the bridge after mooring at Naval Station Norfolk. The ship returned to the naval station following three days of demanding sea trials off the East Coast and the completion of the ship's refueling complex overhaul at Newport News Shipbuilding. George Washington is scheduled to return to U.S. 7th Fleet in 2024 and, in coordination with the Government of Japan, to serve as the forward-deployed Naval Forces- Japan aircraft carrier, replacing USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tatyana Freeman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 12:55
    Photo ID: 7821793
    VIRIN: 230525-N-XO654-1150
    Resolution: 4333x2889
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
