Murph Challenge 2023

Airmen from the 181st Intelligence Wing participate in the Murph Challenge at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base, Ind., May 24-25, 2023. The Murph Challenge, which consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and another one-mile run, is held annually around Memorial Day in memory of Navy Lt. Michael Murphy, a Medal of Honor recipient. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph L. Pearison)

