    Murph Challenge 2023 [Image 1 of 10]

    Murph Challenge 2023

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Pearison 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 181st Intelligence Wing participate in the Murph Challenge at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base, Ind., May 24-25, 2023. The Murph Challenge, which consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and another one-mile run, is held annually around Memorial Day in memory of Navy Lt. Michael Murphy, a Medal of Honor recipient. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph L. Pearison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 12:10
    Photo ID: 7821752
    VIRIN: 230524-Z-ZD910-1291
    Resolution: 7821x5214
    Size: 15 MB
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Murph Challenge 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Joseph Pearison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    ANG
    Indiana Air National Guard
    INNG
    181st Intelligence Wing
    Hulman Field

