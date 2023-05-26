Airmen from the 181st Intelligence Wing participate in the Murph Challenge at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base, Ind., May 24-25, 2023. The Murph Challenge, which consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and another one-mile run, is held annually around Memorial Day in memory of Navy Lt. Michael Murphy, a Medal of Honor recipient. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph L. Pearison)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2023 12:10
|Photo ID:
|7821756
|VIRIN:
|230524-Z-ZD910-1103
|Resolution:
|8140x4579
|Size:
|22.45 MB
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Murph Challenge 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Joseph Pearison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
