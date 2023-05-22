U.S. Navy, ADF chaplains and medical personnel share knowledge

Royal Australian Air Force Wing Commander Lindsay Carey, a community outreach chaplain with Joint Health Command, speaks to U.S. Navy and Australian Defence Force chaplains and medical personnel during a class on moral injury response at Robertson Barracks, Northern Territory, Australia, May 16, 2023. The training prepared students to respond to service members experiencing trauma, providing avenues to deal with strong emotions related to specific events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Smolinski)

