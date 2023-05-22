Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy, ADF chaplains and medical personnel share knowledge [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Navy, ADF chaplains and medical personnel share knowledge

    ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Smolinski 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Navy Lt. Erica Montanez, a psychologist with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23; Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Earls, a chaplain with MRF-D 23; and Lt. Cmdr. Cole Yoos, a chaplain with Combat Logisitcs Battalion 1 (Reinforced), MRF-D 23, attend a class for U.S. Navy and Australian Defence Force chaplains and medical personnel on moral injury response at Robertson Barracks, Northern Territory, Australia, May 16, 2023. The training prepared students to respond to service members experiencing trauma, providing avenues to deal with strong emotions related to specific events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Smolinski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 00:39
    Photo ID: 7821536
    VIRIN: 230516-M-XG218-1010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy, ADF chaplains and medical personnel share knowledge [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy, ADF chaplains and medical personnel share knowledge
    U.S. Navy, ADF chaplains and medical personnel share knowledge
    U.S. Navy, ADF chaplains and medical personnel share knowledge
    U.S. Navy, ADF chaplains and medical personnel share knowledge
    U.S. Navy, ADF chaplains and medical personnel share knowledge
    U.S. Navy, ADF chaplains and medical personnel share knowledge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    mental health
    psychologist
    US Navy
    chaplain
    ADF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT