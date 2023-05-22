U.S. Navy, ADF chaplains and medical personnel share knowledge

U.S. Navy and Australian Defence Force chaplains and medical personnel introduce themselves during a class on moral injury response at Robertson Barracks, Northern Territory, Australia, May 16, 2023. The training prepared students to respond to service members experiencing trauma, providing avenues to deal with strong emotions related to specific events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Smolinski)
