    Manning the Rail: George Washington Departs Newport News Shipbuilding [Image 2 of 3]

    Manning the Rail: George Washington Departs Newport News Shipbuilding

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Marc Cuenca 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) man the rails as the ship gets underway from Newport News Shipyard in Newport News, Virginia, May 22, 2023. Newport News, Virginia, May 22, 2023. George Washington is conducting sea trials, a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Shanice McNulty)

    This work, Manning the Rail: George Washington Departs Newport News Shipbuilding [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Marc Cuenca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

