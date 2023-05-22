Manning the Rail: George Washington Departs Newport News Shipbuilding

Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) man the rails as the ship gets underway from Newport News shipyard in Newport News, Virginia, May 22, 2023. George Washington is conducting sea trials, a comprehensive test of the ship’s systems and technologies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Shanice McNulty)

Date Taken: 05.22.2023
Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US