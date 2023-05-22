U.S. Marines and Sailors Compete in Flag Football

New York (May 26, 2023) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Chadd Wheelington with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – New York discusses strategy with his teammates during a flag football game as part of Fleet Week New York 2023 (FWNY 23) at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, May 26, 2023. FWNY 23 provides an opportunity for the American public to meet Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen and see first-hand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

Date Taken: 05.26.2023