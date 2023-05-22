U.S. Marines and Sailors Compete in Flag Football

New York (May 26, 2023) – U.S. Navy Operation Specialists 3rd Class Jayme Rubenstein with the Wasp-Class Amphibious Assault Ship USS WASP (LHD-1), snaps a football during a flag football game as part of Fleet Week New York 2023 (FWNY 23) at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, May 26, 2023. FWNY 23 provides an opportunity for the American public to meet Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen and see first-hand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

