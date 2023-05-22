Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines and Sailors Compete in Flag Football [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Marines and Sailors Compete in Flag Football

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    Communication Directorate             

    New York (May 26, 2023) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Chadd Wheelington with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – New York, draws up a play during a flag football game as part of Fleet Week New York 2023 (FWNY 23) at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, May 26, 2023. FWNY 23 provides an opportunity for the American public to meet Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen and see first-hand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 17:35
    Photo ID: 7821247
    VIRIN: 230526-M-MU578-1760
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 22.97 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors Compete in Flag Football [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines and Sailors Compete in Flag Football
    U.S. Marines and Sailors Compete in Flag Football
    U.S. Marines and Sailors Compete in Flag Football
    U.S. Marines and Sailors Compete in Flag Football
    U.S. Marines and Sailors Compete in Flag Football
    U.S. Marines and Sailors Compete in Flag Football

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Week
    USNORTHCOM
    New York City
    2nd Marine Logistics Group
    FWNY2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT