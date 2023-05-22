Memorial Day commemoration at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton - remembrance reflection and respect those who have been lost to their country, to their family, to their community, and to their fellow service men and women (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 16:57 Photo ID: 7821226 VIRIN: 230524-N-HU933-0428 Resolution: 5904x3483 Size: 2.5 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remembering Those Lost… [Image 3 of 3], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.