Memorial Day commemoration at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton - remembrance reflection and respect those who have been lost to their country, to their family, to their community, and to their fellow service men and women (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2023 16:57
|Photo ID:
|7821226
|VIRIN:
|230524-N-HU933-0428
|Resolution:
|5904x3483
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
This work, Remembering Those Lost… [Image 3 of 3], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
