Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remembering Those Lost… [Image 2 of 3]

    Remembering Those Lost…

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2014

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    The namesake for the David R. Ray Health Center at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Everett, Medal of Honor recipient Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David R. Ray, is prominently recognized for his legacy of service before self. While heroically caring for wounded Marines during action, March 19, 1969, during the Vietnam War, Ray was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2014
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 16:57
    Photo ID: 7821225
    VIRIN: 230524-N-HU933-0002
    Resolution: 500x959
    Size: 168.14 KB
    Location: EVERETT, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering Those Lost… [Image 3 of 3], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Remembering Those Lost…
    Remembering Those Lost…
    Remembering Those Lost…

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Remembering Those Lost

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHA
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT