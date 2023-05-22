Remembering Those Lost…

Remembering the legacy…staff assigned to Naval Hospital/Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Everett continue to honor their clinic’s namesake, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David R. Ray, for his selfless act while heroically caring for wounded Marines during action, March 19, 1969, during the Vietnam War, of which he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

