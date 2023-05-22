Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week New York 2023: USO Women in Sea Service [Image 2 of 2]

    Fleet Week New York 2023: USO Women in Sea Service

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elexia Morelos 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Lt. Kellie Sbrocchi, the flag aide at Naval Service Training Command, speaks at a United Service Organization sponsored women in sea service panel in New York for Fleet Week New York 2023, May 26, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 15:21
    Photo ID: 7821062
    VIRIN: 230526-N-QI593-1048
    Resolution: 5378x3585
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    TAGS

    usnavy
    Fleetweeknyc
    FWNY2023

