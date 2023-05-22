Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Mariah Santomango, Fireman Savannah Hunter, and Master-at-Arms 2nd class Leslie Torres Ortiz pose for a photo at a United Service Organization sponsored women in sea service panel in New York for Fleet Week New York 2023, May 26, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 15:21 Photo ID: 7821061 VIRIN: 230526-N-QI593-1004 Resolution: 6185x4123 Size: 1.93 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Week New York 2023: USO Women in Sea Service [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.