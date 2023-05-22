Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commanding general, visits with Gold Star Families at a reception in the U.S. Army Aviation Museum after the ceremony. Photo by Jim Hughes

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 12:51 Photo ID: 7820698 VIRIN: 230526-A-NI273-650 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 6.43 MB Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Novosel Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Jim Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.