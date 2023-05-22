Fort Novosel Memorial Day Ceremony

McCurry, CW5 Michael L. Lewis Jr., chief warrant officer of the Aviation Branch, Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, Aviation Branch command sergeant major, and Sgt. 1st Class Cody Schroeder place the wreath in honor of the nation’s fallen during the Memorial Day Ceremony. Photo by Jim Hughes

Date Taken: 05.26.2023