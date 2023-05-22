McCurry, CW5 Michael L. Lewis Jr., chief warrant officer of the Aviation Branch, Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, Aviation Branch command sergeant major, and Sgt. 1st Class Cody Schroeder place the wreath in honor of the nation’s fallen during the Memorial Day Ceremony. Photo by Jim Hughes
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2023 12:50
|Photo ID:
|7820694
|VIRIN:
|230526-A-NI273-356
|Resolution:
|4615x2971
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Novosel Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Jim Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT