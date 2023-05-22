Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Novosel Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Fort Novosel Memorial Day Ceremony

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Jim Hughes 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    McCurry, CW5 Michael L. Lewis Jr., chief warrant officer of the Aviation Branch, Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, Aviation Branch command sergeant major, and Sgt. 1st Class Cody Schroeder place the wreath in honor of the nation’s fallen during the Memorial Day Ceremony. Photo by Jim Hughes

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.26.2023 12:50
    Photo ID: 7820694
    VIRIN: 230526-A-NI273-356
    Resolution: 4615x2971
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Novosel Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Jim Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Novosel Memorial Day Ceremony
    Fort Novosel Memorial Day Ceremony
    Fort Novosel Memorial Day Ceremony
    Fort Novosel Memorial Day Ceremony
    Fort Novosel Memorial Day Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Memorial Day
    Jim Hughes
    Fort Novosel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT