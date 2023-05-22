Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commanding general, speaks at the post Memorial Day Ceremony May 26 at Veterans Park. Photo by Jim Hughes
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2023 12:50
|Photo ID:
|7820692
|VIRIN:
|230526-A-NI273-255
|Resolution:
|4653x2944
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Novosel Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Jim Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT