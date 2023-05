Fleet Week New York 2023 Meet Tank the Dalmation

Airman Christa Downey meets Tank, the New York City Fire Department Dalmation for Ladder 20, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during Fleet Week New York, May 25, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

