U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Justine Davie, a communication strategy and operations officer assigned to Communication Directorate, New York, shakes hands with Tank, the New York City Fire Department Dalmatian for Ladder 20, during Fleet Week New York, May 25, 2023. Fleet Week New York, now in its 35th year, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding Tri-State Region to witness today's maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2023 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 08:06 Photo ID: 7820243 VIRIN: 230525-N-GN619-1045 Resolution: 5013x3581 Size: 1.2 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Week New York 2023 Meet Tank the Dalmation [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.