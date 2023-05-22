Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Seaman Carter Radke 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2023) – U.S. Sailors assess a patient during a simulated medical emergency in the forward mess decks of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during the ship’s scheduled Tailored Ship’s Training Availability, May 25, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carter Radke)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 21:13
    Photo ID: 7819533
    VIRIN: 230525-N-EW929-1193
    Resolution: 2183x3280
    Size: 812.4 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 7 of 7], by SN Carter Radke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Damage Control
    Aircraft Carrier

