SAN DIEGO (May 25, 2023) – U.S. Sailors assemble the aircraft recovery net on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during the ship’s scheduled Tailored Ship’s Training Availability, May 25, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carter Radke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 21:13 Photo ID: 7819525 VIRIN: 230525-N-EW929-1069 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 864.13 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 7 of 7], by SN Carter Radke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.