CENTAM Guardian phase two academics

U.S. Agency of International Development’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance Lead Humanitarian Assistance Advisor to U.S. Southern Command, Veronika Martin, gives a presentation during the academics portion of CENTAM Guardian 2023 (CG23) exercise in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 23, 2023. CG23 is an annual Army-led combined, joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity, capabilities and interoperability with Central American and Caribbean partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)
