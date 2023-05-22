U.S. Agency of International Development’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Risk Specialist, Zaira Pujols, gives a presentation during the academics portions of CENTAM Guardian 2023 (CG23) in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 23, 2023. CG23 is an annual Army-led combined, joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity, capabilities and interoperability with Central American and Caribbean partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 15:18 Photo ID: 7818344 VIRIN: 230524-A-JF826-1069 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 4.17 MB Location: SANTO DOMINGO, DO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CENTAM Guardian phase two academics [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.