    CENTAM Guardian phase two academics [Image 4 of 5]

    CENTAM Guardian phase two academics

    SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Agency of International Development’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance Lead Humanitarian Assistance Advisor to U.S. Southern Command, Veronika Martin, gives a presentation during the academics portion of exercise CENTAM Guardian 2023 (CG23) in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 23, 2023. CG23 is an annual Army-led combined, joint, interagency, multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity, capabilities and interoperability with Central American and Caribbean partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 15:18
    Photo ID: 7818345
    VIRIN: 230524-A-JF826-1073
    Resolution: 8137x5427
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: SANTO DOMINGO, DO 
    This work, CENTAM Guardian phase two academics [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    CENTAM Guardian
    CENTAM Guardian 23
    U.S. Agency of International Development Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance
    USAID Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance

