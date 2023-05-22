Col. Warren A. Stewart, Moncrief Army Health Clinic commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly N. Nieves, stand together during an assumption of responsibility ceremony, May. 19.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 10:44
|Photo ID:
|7817437
|VIRIN:
|051923-D-TG881-006
|Resolution:
|3245x2163
|Size:
|1019.07 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 051923-D-TG881-006 [Image 3 of 3], by Emily Hileman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moncrief 7 signs on to Fort Jackson net
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT